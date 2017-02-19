Dallas Restaurant Offers Burger With Melted Cheese Stuffed In The Bun

Next Door in Uptown is changing the cheeseburger game.

They have just introduced what they are calling a “truly decadent” addition to their menu.  Patrons can now order the “Loaded Bun” burger, a huge sandwich with Angus brisket and short rib blended together surrounded by a bun stuffed with gouda cheese.

The cheese is in the bun.  It’s a stuffed crust hamburger!

They also have healthy (boring) items like the Baby Kale Salad, but then they bring it right back to fun food with the Butcher’s Tacos, which include beef tenderloin, onion, jalapeno and tomato served on corn tortillas.

Next Door is located at 2908 McKinney Ave. in Dallas.

