Donald Glover And James Earl Jones Cast In New Live Action ‘Lion King’ Movie

February 19, 2017 5:46 PM
Jon Favreau took to Twitter to make two epic announcements that just made the new live action ‘Lion King’ movie a must see. It’s already awesome that the movie will be live action rather than animated, but the casting choices are just too good to be true.

That’s right! Comedian, musician, and actor, Donald Glover will play Simba! That man is a jack of all trades when it comes to entertainment, there’s really nothing that man can’t do. But the excitement doesn’t stop there…

James Earl Jones, Darth Vader himself will be Mufasa. His voice is beyond iconic, the man is a living legend.

Pregame prediction, this will be a very very good movie.

Via CNN

