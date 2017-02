Openly gay boxer Yusaf Mack let out a fury of flying fists while at a barber shop attacking a man whom he claims was harassing him online over his sexual orientation.

Local paramedics were called to the shop in Philadelphia after the boxer had finished beating on the man in front of employees and customers.  One witness said they saw hims attack the man while his head was still in the washing sink.

Mack has been unapologetic and said that he got what he deserved.