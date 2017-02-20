Oak Cliff Man Stabs Roommate Because He Didn’t Flush The Toilet

A certain amount of etiquette is to be expected when you enter a living arrangement with another person. If flushing the toilet after use isn’t at the top of the list, it’s definitely top 5, especially if it’s a shared toilet.

Officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of South Ewing Avenue in Oak Cliff after a man did not adhere to the unwritten rules of roommate etiquette. Darren Clark, 50, stabbed his roommate of three years after he did not flush the toilet after using it. Clark pulled out a knife, stabbed him, and then fled the scene.

Clark returned to the scene about 3o minutes later where he was taken into police custody. He wa charged with ne count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was released from Dallas COunty Jail after posting $50,000 bail. Jones was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the right arm and was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Via Dallas News