Reactions To The Unauthorized Britney Spears Lifetime Movie Are Better Than The Movie Itself

Lifetime has definitely had some hits and misses over their illustrious broadcasting career. Some would argue more misses than hits, and more would argue that those misses were so incredible they outweight any hit they may have had.

Their latest project, Britney Ever After attempted to take a critical and dramatic look at the life and career of Britney Spears. The film was unauthorized, and was not supported in any form or fashion by Spears, her family, or her representatives, and it showed. There were wild inaccuracies, including the addition of a post-breakup dance battle between Spears and Justin Timberlake, a sex tape that never existed, and multiple incorrect interpretations of the costumes she’s worn throughout the years.

But hey, trash tv is still fun to watch, and the reactions from people are Twitter are by far more entertaining than the actual film itself.

Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? "Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese" that's a direct quote!! — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Highest of highs and lowest of lows all in one moment #britneyeverafter #OppositeofOscar pic.twitter.com/8EfTgiYf3H — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Omg this ex dance off STOP IT NOW 🤦🏽‍♀️#britneyeverAfter — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017

omg me & the gays are watching #BritneyEverAfter & i am GASPING, this ain't right y'all, she does NOT deserve THIS!! — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

the only character in #BritneyEverAfter that was cast well was banana 🐍 — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

