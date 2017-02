Selena Gomez and Kygo released a new track “It Ain’t Me” to acclaim, but the world has provided us with something we didn’t know we needed. Gomez has just released a collaboration with actor Vin Diesel that features his incredible, deep vocals. Diesel has released some performances on his own, including a cover of Maroon 5.

Diesel tweeted about his excitement being involved in the project:

You are going to be as shocked as I am… Kygo the magician just took my voice and added it to his new track. Speechless. — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) February 17, 2017

Go to my Facebook page… wait for it… again thank you Kygo for making magic. Selena's voice is beautiful and welcoming. Dream come true!! — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) February 18, 2017

Check out the video below!

Via Too Fab