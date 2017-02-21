Adam Levine And Blake Shelton Get Candid About Quitting “The Voice,” Admit They’ve Picked Their Replacements

The Voice begins airing its 12th season on February 27th, and if the rumors are true, it would be the last for coaches since the beginning Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. In an interview with Yahoo!, both Levine and Shelton confronted these rumors head on, and even admitted that they’ve both picked out their replacements to step in.

Levine explained that he can only foresee two musicians taking his spot in the red revolving chair. “Inevitably, when that day [when I quit] comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people. Maybe I’d let Bruno Mars in the door. We’ll see how many kids Justin Timberlake has, if he can handle another job. Maybe Justin can do it. And yeah, that’s pretty much it.” Levine also clarified that he would never step away from the show for a season just to take a break. He said he would rather quit the show altogether than sit out for a year and then return.

Shelton only has eyes for David Lee Roth replacing his spot in the chair. “We need somebody that’s going to come in swinging. So I’m gonna say David Lee Roth! I want to see that! Come on! Let’s get Dave in here!”

While neither have confirmed their intentions to stay or depart, rumors of who NBC has tapped to replace the two hae already been running rampant. Rumors are an all-female coaching lineup for Season 13, which include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion.

Via Inquisitr