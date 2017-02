Britney Spears has not lost a step.

The 35-year-old posted an artsy photo on her Instagram where she poses totally topless! Her arms are conveniently placed, but still, she’s only wearing a couple of necklaces in photo.

She looks fantastic!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

If you have not yet heard Britney Spears’ interview with Fast in the Morning, click HERE! She discussed her new boyfriend, Sam Asghari, for the first time inlcuding how they met and started dating!

