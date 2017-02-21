Chad Johnson And Corinne Olympios Have Been Texting

February 21, 2017 3:51 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Chad Johnson, Corinne olympios, The Bachelor, The bachelor in paradise, The Bachelorette

The two biggest villains of the most recent runs of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ are without a doubt Chad and Corinne. Well, both are going to be on the next season of ‘The Bachelor In Paradise’ which should make the show really interesting, by interesting we mean overflowing with drama.

It gets better, turns out the two villains have been texting before the filming even starts. Chad says he doesn’t care what people say about Corinne and he hinted that he likes her. So, its looking like they might be the new villain power couple everybody loves to hate, and together the drama will definitely get beyond crazy.

Via Blasting News 

