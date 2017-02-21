Check Out The Official Trailer For King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

It’s been a while since Hollywood gave us a legitimately good medieval movie. Good news though, it looks like Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur is going to be a good one.

Warner Brothers just dropped the official King Arthur: Legend of the Sword trailer featuring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, and Djimon Hounsou. In less than twenty-four hours, the trailer already has over 1.3 million views.

It actually looks pretty good too. Dark, but good. In typical Guy Ritchie fashion, it looks like it will be fast-paced from start to finish. However, it might not have been the best idea to show Hunnam pulling the sword from the stone.

King Arthur hits theaters May 12th.