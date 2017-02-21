Dallas Dentist Innovates Mobile Dental Office

When dentist Michael Fooshée first moved to Dallas from Oklahoma, he would always hear how business professionals would like to go to the dentists more often, but it was just too hard to find the time. Fooshée figured if he could make going to the dentists more convenient, more people would go. He told the Dallas Observer, “I wanted to not only make it easier for people to go see the dentist, but really focus on what that experience should look and feel like. Everything we do is focused around providing the highest level of care in the most convenient and effortless way possible.”

This, New Avenue Dentistry was born. Think of a food truck, but instead of delicious sandwiches, you can get root canals or a cleaning.

The mobile office offers three fully equipped treatment rooms that offer everything from cleanings to root canals, and can typically treat up to three patients at a time. Fooshée says “We’re typically serving 2 to 3 patients at a time. We don’t believe in making patients wait, especially since we don’t even have a waiting room. We have a rockstar team that is small but mighty.”

New Avenue Dentistry, right now, only offers its services to businesses or multi-tenant office buildings with at least 1,000 employees., although individuals are also invited to schedule an appointment.

Via Dallas Observer