Dallas Ranks #14 for Most Congested Traffic in the World

February 21, 2017 7:47 PM
Filed Under: Auston, Dallas, Houston, Inrix, Texas, Traffic

It’s no surprise to Dallas residents that we spend a significant amount of time sitting in traffic. It’s now been confirmed Dallas is among the worst in the world. Inrix has released their 2016 Global Traffic Scorecard which ranks more than 1,000 cities from the most amount of time spent in traffic to the least.

According to the 2016 report, Dallas, Texas ranks #14 with an estimated 59 peak hours spent in congestion. While that seems high, consider yourself blessed for not living in Los Angeles, California which came first on this list with 104!

Houston and Austin also made the list at #24 and #32, respectively.

You can check out the full report here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live