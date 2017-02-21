Ed Sheeran Covers Little Mix’s ‘Touch’

By Extra Eric

Ed Sheeran stopped by the BBC’s Live Lounge today where he covered “Touch” by Little Mix, the group’s most recent single. Needless to say, Ed’s stripped down version of the song is incredible — who knew he was a big Little Mix fan?

The “Shape Of You” singer also had nothing but great things to say about Perrie, Jesy, Jade, and Leigh-Anne. “Can I say that the one concert I went to last year [was Little Mix]. I didn’t go to any gigs and I was in Milan and I’m a Little Mix fan girl. Who isn’t [a secret Little Mix fan]? I rarely meet boys now who don’t like Little Mix, they just have hit upon hit, there’s not a song that comes out that I’m not like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be in my head for a month now.’ They’re always on point.”

Check out Ed’s take below.