Dunbar’s legendary Robert Hughes is nominated again for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The famous Fort Worth high school coach won more than 1300 games in his 47-year career, including five state titles. This will be the third consecutive year Hughes has been nominated, and a lot of people are shocked he hasn’t been inducted yet.

But getting in is by no means certain. Here’s why Hughes might not make it again this year, and why no one knows who decides.