Fox News business correspondent and host of Bulls and Bears, Brenda Buttner, has died at the age of 55-years-old. Sadly, she had been battling cancer for some time. She leaves behind two daughters.

Her Bulls and Bears co-host, Neil Cavuto, paid tribute to her on the show as well as on Twitter…

Cavuto: Remembering Brenda Buttner https://t.co/d2iYk0DgVx — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) February 21, 2017

Other members of the Fox News family followed suit…

I am deeply sadden by the passing of our wonderful Fox News colleague, Brenda Buttner. My heartfelt condolences to her family. — Eric Shawn (@EricShawnTV) February 21, 2017

Goodbye to Brenda Buttner, one of the sweetest and smartest people I had the pleasure to know at Fox. Rest In Peace, my wonderful friend. — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) February 20, 2017

Sad news to report… our colleague and my friend Brenda Buttner passed today. She fought cancer heroically. RIP Brenda. We will miss you. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) February 20, 2017

Her Fox family is also mourning the loss…

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.