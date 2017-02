As human beings push beyond simply orbiting the Earth and trips to the moon, “going” is going to be an issue.

In an emergency situation, astronauts might find themselves living in their spacesuits for days or longer – and up until now, the solution was a basically a high-tech diaper.

That’s not good enough for deep space, so NASA staged a competition to come up with a spacesuit that would solve the problem.

It was called the Space Poop Challenge, and we now have a winner.