Nick Cannon Sued For Allegedly Stealing App Idea

Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ host Nick Cannon, is being sued by Enrico Taylor, who claims he met Nick in early 2015 in hopes of gaining Nick’s interest in his company, “I Discover Stars”, as reported by TMZ.

Taylor says in early 2015 he told Cannon he was working with Birdman, co-founder and public face of “Cash Money Records” (associate acts include Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Rock Ross, etc.) to create a digital talent search app named “N’credible’ for Cash Money Records. Taylor says Cannon thought it was a great idea because of his increasing disinterest in America’s Got Talent. Taylor claims after that conversation, he never heard back from Cannon, and 5 months later Cannon released “N’credible.”

Taylor’s lawsuit notes Cannon’s social media solicit to talent to submit their videos was similar to the one Birdman did in 2014. Coincidence?

Here’s Birdman’s!

Now, here’s Nicks…

Download that NCREDIBLE APP to be on Wildnout! NOW!!! A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Jan 9, 2016 at 11:43am PST

Taylor says Nick’s app wasn’t a hit and is causing him issues in getting his app going and is suing for $1,750,000.

