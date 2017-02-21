North Texas Man Walks 15 Miles to Work Each Day

A North Texas man’s unique story has gained lots of attention over the weekend. Patrick walks 15 miles to work from Plano to McKinney, 5 days a week.

His daily journey takes him about two-and-a-half to three hours, but this determined 52 year old, it’s simply a commitment; one that he has done for the last seven months.

“I used to work at the Braum’s in Plano and I got transferred here because they needed help here. I said ‘OK,’ and my commitment to them was, I have to be at work so I’ll be at work, whatever it takes.”

McKinney Police Officer Branson shared the story about Patrick on Facebook writing, “My kids will know about Patrick, my grand kids will know about Patrick, everyone should know about Patrick.”

People from all over North Texas have been flooding the Braum’s in McKinney near 380 wear Patrick works, offering to help. A GoFundMe account has also been started.

“Commitment. You make a commitment to your job, to go to work everyday. They expect you to go to work everyday. No excuses,” he said.