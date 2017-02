The Bentonville AR based retailer is looking at the possibility of expanding into the convenience store market, according to CBS 11.

Currently, Walmart has just (2) concept convenience stores, one in Rogers AR and now one in Crowley (off I-35 in front of a Walmart Supercenter), which opened last month.

The Crowley location is 2,500 sq. ft, and in addition to pizza and hot dogs, it offers healthier fare, including salads and wraps.

Would you go to a Walmart convenience store?