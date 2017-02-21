This Easter…Peep Flavored Oreos!

Now that Valentine’s Day is officially over, it’s time for all that delicious Easter candy to move onto the store shelves.

Whether or not you like Peeps, we can all at least agree that they are a staple of of Easter. These little chickens are already popping up all over the place, including your Oreos!

Oreos are not your typical Easter cookie, but apparently they’re converting. Yes, Oreo has teamed up with Peeps this year. The cookies feature the vanilla Oreo cookies with a marshmallow-y flavored pink center.

"It's a no from me" #peeps #oreopeeps

A post shared by Garry Frank (@garryfox17) on

Mmmmmmmmmmmm.

