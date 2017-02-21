Watch The Just Released Music Video For Katy Perry’s “Chained To The Rhythm!”

It’s one of our favorite songs right now, and the music video was just released!

“Chained to the Rhythm” was released about two weeks ago, and earlier this morning, Katy Perry unleashed the official music video for the track, and it is INCREDIBLE!

She has teased the video on Twitter over the last couple of days, posting seemingly unrelated images like a hamster running on a wheel and a rocket ship blasting off.

Finally, we see why she posted all these images. The video sees Perry in an amusement park straight from the 1950s, with the rides reflecting the notions of the American Dream.

Check out the brand new video below!

Via EW!