When You’re 6’10”, You Need A Business Card To Answer All Relating Questions

Do you ever get tired of answering the same questions over and over again? Perhaps the answer lies in a simple business card.

Redditor NewtonJesse just asked a simple question…

“How tall are you?”

The answer he got was something unexpected. Honestly, when is the last time you saw a 6’10” beast of a man handing out business cards? Clearly, this big guy is tired of talking about his height.

It’s kind of hard to read the fine print here. It says…

“Yes I am tall. I am 6’10” (No, I am not kidding. Yes, that is tall). No, I do not play basketball. I play volleyball. Yes, seeing the tops of everyone’s head is weird. Yes, the weather is nice up here. This has been a great conversation.”

Ha! Ok, that’s hilarious.