20 Years Ago Today The Spice Girls’ Hit ‘Wannabe’ Topped #1 On The Hot 100

It’s hard to believe its been 20 years since we were introduced the the pop monster group the Spice Girls with their hit “Wannabe”. It reached #1 on the Hot 100 twenty years ago today.

However America was late when we received the pop group’s music. By the time that the song had debuted on Billboard Hot 100 the week of Jan. 25, 1997, the quintet’s first three U.K. singles had already topped the chart in their homeland.

When “Wannabe” hit the number one spot today 20 years ago, the group had achieved a goal and dream that they had hoped they would. “Being No. 1 in America was something we were always really determined to do,” Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Melanie C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice) told Billboard in 1998. “We were ecstatic about it.”