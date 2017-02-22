Burger King Is Buying Popeyes

February 22, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Burger King, popeyes, Restaurant Brands, Restaurant Brands Buying Popeyes

In 2014, Restaurant Brands was created after Burger King (controlled by Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital) bought Tim Hortons.

Currently, Restaurant Brands has over 20,000 locations around the world, and will now expand, by purchasing Popeyes 2600 locations for $1.5 billion and putting it under the Burger King and Tim Hortons corporate umbrella, as reported by CBS 11. The deal provides Popeyes shareholders $79 per share, a 27% premium from it’s average Feb. 10th price

Restaurant Brands takes over well-known fast-food chains it feels to have expansion potential.

Wonder if we’ll see Burger King/Popeyes joint locations? YUM!

