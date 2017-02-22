Canine Corner: Ava

Meet Ava!

She’s a 1-year-old Retriever/American Pit Bull Terrier mix loves going for walks, playing with toys and chasing balls. She’s an active, happy pup! Ava is also a cuddler, and she’s such a sweet girl!

Ava is crate-trained, spayed, up-to-date on shots, and micro-chipped. She’s get along with other dogs, cats and children… all she needs is you! If you’d like to meet this playful girl, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

See Ava in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

