Canine Corner: Ava

February 22, 2017 9:54 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Ava, Canine Corner, dog, Legacy Humane Society, puppies, Rescue, Shelter, Woof
Meet Ava!
She’s a 1-year-old Retriever/American Pit Bull Terrier mix loves going for walks, playing with toys and chasing balls. She’s an active, happy pup! Ava is also a cuddler, and she’s such a sweet girl!
(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Ava is crate-trained, spayed, up-to-date on shots, and micro-chipped. She’s get along with other dogs, cats and children… all she needs is you! If you’d like to meet this  playful girl, please complete an online application:  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

See Ava in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Leo HERE.*

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Our Dog of the Week is PAW-ered by Paw Lofts Dallas. Dallas’ premier all suite boutique pet hotel, coming this March! Now accepting reservations at PawLofts.com/Dallas. Plus, Paw Lofts will give a $100 gift card to the person who adopts Ava– just mention that you heard about her from AMP 1037!

(Photo courtesy of Paw Lofts)

(Photo courtesy of Paw Lofts)

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live