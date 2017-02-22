Coyote Sneaks Up On Doctor and Follows Him into The Office

Security footage caught a coyote following a doctor into the office one morning.

Doctor Steven Poletti, an orthopedic surgeon in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina was walking into work when he felt something brush up against his leg. According to ABC News today, Poletti had no idea a coyote was behind him until they were both inside the building. “I just shook my keys out of fear, and the coyote took a step back and looked like he was frightened. Then, I just made a run for it.” The coyote chased the doctor outside for about 10 feet until a squirrel distracted it and it ran off, Poletti said. Check out the video below.