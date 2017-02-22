Denton Man Covered In Black Ink Yells At Police, “I Know The Law, I Am The Law!”

Denton police received calls about a suspicious man running in and out of traffic near the Denton Square Monday afternoon.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Joseph Augustini covered in black ink and screaming incoherently.

Augustini reportedly screamed at the police to “remove their guns,” in order for them to have a fair fight. When the police pried him for information, Augustini screamed at them “I know the law! I am the law!”

Augustini was eventually arrested, where police found a clear, glass pipe on his person. They tested the pipe, and it came back positive for amphetamines. Augustini was arrested on charges of non-alcohol public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Via Star Telegram