Did The Walking Dead Air An “Unforgiveable Error” Last Episode?!

February 22, 2017 7:42 AM
Filed Under: Airplane, AMC, mistake, Negan, Television, walkers, Walking Dead, Zombies

The Walking Dead seemingly gets stronger with each seasons.  Fans were finally introduced to the mega-villain Negan, a character fans of the comic books have been clamoring for since the beginning.  Fans are calling out the show for seemingly airing an unforgiveable error during last Sunday’s episode.

In the scene in question, Rick is obviously standing in front of a green screen, which fans seem to not really mind, but they immediately noticed what looked like an airplane in the background.

If it’s a green screen, why would they purposely leave a mistake?  If you look closely, you can notice birds flying around in the scene, so that’s the most likely explanation.

We’d rather think zombies have learned to fly planes.

Via Huffington Post

