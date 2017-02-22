Ed Sheeran Is A Self Proclaimed “Little Mix Fangirl;” Performs Amazing Cover Of “Touch”

February 22, 2017 8:40 AM
Little Mix is an all-girl British group formed on the UK edition of The X Factor, and they have a huge fan in Ed Sheeran.

In an interview with BBC 1, Sheeran revealed that Little Mix was one of the only live shows he attended during his year-long hiatus.  He said, “Can I say that was the one concert I went to last year?  I didn’t really go to any gigs and then I was in Milan and I’m a Little Mix fangirl.  They just have hits upon hits.  There’s not a single song that comes out that I’m not like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be in my head for a month now.’  They’re always on point.”

Sheeran not only heaped praise upon the group, he performed a cover of “Touch,” a song from their fourth album Glory Days.

Little Mix immediately gave their seal of approval.

Via MTV

