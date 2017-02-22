Jimmy Kimmel Contemplating When to Retire From Late Night TV

February 22, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Kimmel, Late Night TV, retire, Retirement

He’s only 49, but Jimmy Kimmel says he may have only three years left in him for the grind of a 70-hour workweek.

Kimmel’s contract with ABC expires in 2019. He told Daily Variety, “I’d like to have a little more free time. I’ll do the show for another three years. But it’s possible that will be it.”

He’s a self-described “control freak” and complicating matters is his new and growing family with head writer Molly McNearney. His current ratings are behind Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Kimmel has been ABC’s late night host for 14 years.

This weekend, Jimmy hosts the Academy Awards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live