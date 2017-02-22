Model Risks Life for Perfect Instagram Photo

February 22, 2017 7:54 PM
Would you hang off the side of a building WITHOUT a harness?

Well, Russian model Viktoria Odintcova did exactly that. She climbed Cayan Tower in Dubai, which was considered the worlds tallest building in 2013. The model was accompanied by an unnamed assistant and photographers. The group climbed the tower without permission. Cameras were recording the whole stunt. In the video that was posted on January 26th, Odintcova can be seen leaning over the edge only being help by her assistant and then she get down on her hands and knees and is seen dangling off the side of the building only being help by her assistants arm. She posted pics on Instagram and captioned “I still can’t believe I did it. Every time I watch the video my palms go sweaty.”

Viktoria Odintcova now has over 3 million followers on Instagram, her video now has over a million views. Check it out below

Talk about a death defying stunt, what would you do for a photo?

