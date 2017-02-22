NASA Announces Discovery Of A Near By Solar System With 7 Earth Like Planets!

Scientists at NASA have found that at least seven Earth-sized worlds circle the star TRAPPIST-1, a ultracool dwarf star only about 40 light-years (235 trillion miles) from Earth.

Hope is that some of those exoplanets (worlds orbiting stars outside of our solar system) could play host to liquid water on their surfaces, boosting the chance that alien life might exist there. “We can expect that within a few years we will know a lot more about these planets,” Amaury Triaud, a co-author of the new study said during a press conference, adding that if there is life on one of these worlds, we could find it within a decade.

This marks the first time so many Earth-sized worlds have been found orbiting the same star.