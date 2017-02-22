A good rule for life…NEVER play dodgeball with a girls’ softball pitcher.

In all honesty, dodgeball was always a game for bullies. It gave every single mean kid the opportunity to gang up on the uncool kids. It gave kids the opportunity to peg each other in the face without consequence.

So what happens when you throw a softball pitcher into the game? All hell breaks lose! There’s something about the unique underhanded pitch that’s completely terrifying.

The softball pitcher nails one girl in the face and another one right in the gut. Both girls hit the ground immediately. Meanwhile, the person filming can’t stop laughing.

Lesson learned! NEVER play dodgeball with a softball pitcher.