New Video Footage Shows Harrison Ford’s Illegal Taxiway Landing

Last week Harrison Ford got into a bit of trouble after he landed his plane of the taxiway at John Wayne Airport. Not only that, but he also managed to fly over a passenger plane full of people in the the process.

If you aren’t a pilot, it may be difficult to understand just exactly what Ford did wrong. However, video footage has been released that shows just how close of a call it really was. The side view doesn’t look too crazy, however the overhead view looks scary as heck!

Now word yet if Ford will face a fine of license suspension.