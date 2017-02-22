Steven Spielberg’s Mother, Artist-Restauranteur Leah Adler, Has Died at 97

One of the world’s most famous filmmakers is mourning the loss of his mother, Leah Adler, who passed away yesterday at the age of 97. Steven Spielberg’s mother was an artist, musician and restaurant owner who had a “deep love of independent thinking.”

Raised by a linguist mother and a classical guitarist father, Leah learned to play the piano at 5, and later studied at the Music Conservatory in Cincinnati. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati in an era when many women did not attend college.

Spielberg often spoke of his close bond with his mother whom he credited for his artistic talents and also lived near her for decades in Los Angeles. Adler, who divorced Spielberg’s father in 1965, is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She owned a kosher restaurant in L.A. called The Milky Way

“Mom kind of wrote her own book.” Spielberg previously told PEOPLE. He recounted a story that when he fought with his three younger sisters, mom would listen to both sides and then tell them to continue arguing. “We’d be so stunned that we’d make peace with one another.”

Steven was obviously very proud of his mother. Imagine how proud she was of him.

Steven’s father, Arnold Spielberg, recently turned 100.