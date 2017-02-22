Texas Gems Worth Traveling To

February 22, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: explore, Lone Star State, teepee motel, Texas, travel

Need a break? Duh, who doesn’t!

The Houston Chronicle has come out with a list of some amazing under-the-radar spots you could take your family toot his spring break or summer.

Pack your bags, get some snacks, and, let us go explore the great Lone Star State.

Rancho Pillow in Round Top, Texas

TeePee Motel & RV Park in Wharton, Texas

Gruene Homestead Inn- New Braunfels

Texas

Krause Springs campgrounds- Spicewood, Texas

The Medina River for kayaking in Medina, Texas

😴

The Inn at Dos Brisas, Washington Texas

Check out the entire list here.

