Texas Plans To Poison It’s 2.5 Million Wild/Feral Hogs

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has approved the pesticide Kaput Feral Hog Lure, laced with ‘warfarin’ (used to kill rats and in smaller doses to prevent blood clots) to end wild/feral hogs, as reported by CBS News.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, approximately $50,000,000 in damages to Texas agriculture occurs each year, due to an estimated 2,500,000 feral hogs in the state. Not only do the wild hogs damage crops and livestock tanks, they damage suburban yards.

Some hunters however disapprove of this tactic and fear it could lead to other problems. Over 1200 signatures of opposition have been gathered so far. Vice President of The Texas Hog Hunters Association, Eydin Hansen, says, “We don’t think poison is the way to go.”

