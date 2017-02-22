The Hoverbike Looks Awesome & Completely Dangerous

Ladies and gentlemen, we are on the verge of a new horizon. We are one step closer to a very real Back to the Future and Star Wars moment. We’re talking about the hoverbike.

What started as a crowdfunding project, the Scorpion 3 is basically a human driven drone. The hoverbike consists of four propellers and a seat like what you would find on a motorcycle.

It looks cool, but totally unsafe. It also looks pretty slow. Not sure it will get you anywhere faster than the other modes of transportation.