Working From Home Can Cause More Stress, Insomnia

Do you love musing on the idea of rolling out of bed and starting work in PJs? Not even brushing your hair if you don’t want to? While the idea of working at home – and not having to go into the office – seems great, there’s apparently a dark side.

Researchers found that 41% of employees who work from home said they feels some degree of job stress, compared to just 25% of office workers.

And 42% of work-from-home employees suffer from insomnia, compared to just 29% of those who report to an office.

Those who work from home have a tough time maintaining boundaries and don’t know when to stop working, which causes mental health issues.

Who says it has to be all or nothing? The researchers suggest that the best compromise is to work two or three days a week from home — and the rest of the time in the office to get that much needed face-to-face interaction.