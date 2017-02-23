After Weeks of Record-Setting Rain, Most of California Is out of Drought

It’s hard to believe that most of California is out of drought after more than 90% of it was in some form of drought a year ago. Now less than 20% of the state faces drought conditions. The recent weeks of record-setting rainfall have helped the state tremendously deeming it the wettest winter parts of Northern and Southern California have had in years. The storms have luckily replenished California’s water delivery system, which takes snow from the Sierra Nevada and sends it to cities and farms in the south. However, groundwater shortages still remain as parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura still face drought.

This dramatic time-lapse video below shows Cachuma Lake in the Santa Ynez Valley after 31 feet of rainfall.