Demi Moore Joins Cast Of “Empire” In Recuring Role

Demi Moore is returning to her soap opera roots.

The actress is set to join the cast of the wildly popular Empire for the conclusion of the show’s third season into their fourth. Moore’s character is described as a “take-charge” nurse with a mysterious past who somehow becomes entangled with the Lyon family.

Moore has not appeared in any sort of major television role since her time on General Hospital in the ’80s. She was set to star in ABC’s 10 Days in the Valley before dropping out of the project. Kyra Sedgwick ultimately took the role.

Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, is set to guest star in the back-half of the show’s third season, although whether they interact or not on screen is not known. Willis will be playing a singer-songwriter who is described as “brilliant but volatile,” but becomes invaluable to Jamal.

Empire returns to FOX on March 22.

Via Yahoo!