Did You Know There’s A Pop Tart Cafe?

Kellogg’s restaurant cafe in Time Square is being transformed into a gourmet Pop Tart cafe through Sunday, Feb 26th.
The cafe will feature all things Pop Tart, including Pop Tart pizza, fries, and even nachos. Check it out:
Fudge Sundae + Shake + @PopTartsUS = This👆🏼
It's happening now… PopTarts cafe is back to time square. They have Poptarts pizza, Poptarts burrito, Poptarts nacho, Poptarts milkshake etc. I chose these Poptarts tacos because they are perfect for my #Tacotuesday 😋👍🏻 (The red things you see were actually cherry jelly beans 😂) . Hurry up! Poptart cafe will be at Kellogg's NYC in time square until this Sunday only 🏃🏻♀️🏃🏼
