Did You Know There’s A Pop Tart Cafe?

February 23, 2017 5:52 PM By Tanner Kloven
Kellogg’s restaurant cafe in Time Square is being transformed into a gourmet Pop Tart cafe through Sunday, Feb 26th.

The cafe will feature all things Pop Tart, including Pop Tart pizza, fries, and even nachos.  Check it out:

Pop-Tarts takeover. 'Nuff said. #PopTartsCafe

A post shared by Kellogg's NYC (@kelloggsnyc) on

It's happening now… PopTarts cafe is back to time square. They have Poptarts pizza, Poptarts burrito, Poptarts nacho, Poptarts milkshake etc. I chose these Poptarts tacos because they are perfect for my #Tacotuesday 😋👍🏻 (The red things you see were actually cherry jelly beans 😂) . Hurry up! Poptart cafe will be at Kellogg's NYC in time square until this Sunday only 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏼 #feedyourgirlfriend 👫 #kelloggs . . . . . . . . #dailyfoodfeed #yahoofood #eastcoastfoodies #eatingfortheinsta #nycfat #nyceeeeeats #devourpower #foodbeast #Foodiesofinstagram #foodporndaily1 #feedfeed #forkyeah #bestfoodworld #noBSfood #buzzfeast #f52grams #tryitordiet #noleftovers #nycdining #foodgasm #topcitybites #eatfamous #thedailybite #eater #zagat #foodilysm #foodiegram

A post shared by 👫Have u fed ur girlfriend yet? (@feedyourgirlfriend) on

Via Barstool Sports

