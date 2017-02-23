Dry Winter Brings Wildfire Alerts Today In Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico

Sure! We like to warm winter temps, however the price to pay for it, can be high.

CBS 11 reports Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico fire fighters are on alert today due to unseasonably warm weather. That, combined with strong winds and low humidity make for major wildfire conditions.

A combined 117,000 square miles of Lubbock, Amarillo and Roswell NM are in danger of possible fires. Some areas could have 70-80 degree ranges of temps with winds up to 65 mph!

In addition, fire conditions are predicted for western Kansas and southeastern Colorado, with red-flag warnings to avoid outdoor burning.

As much as I like the warm weather, we certainly need a good freeze and additional rain to help better balance nature.