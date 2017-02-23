Judge Judy Looking To Sell Entire Library Of Past Episodes For $200 Million

Judge Judy Sheindlin already makes $47 million every year from CBS, and now the television judge and host is seeking a huge payout for her extensive library of past episodes.

Judge Judy is shopping around her catalogue, spanning 21 seasons, to various networks with the hopes of earning $200 million from the sale. Bear Sterns banker Lisbeth R. Barron has been actively trying to sell the catalogue, pitching that once Judge Judy the show ceases airing first-run episodes in 2020, the demand for Judy will be at an all-time high. Currently, the show averages 10 million viewers daily, and Sheindlin has written three best-selling books.

However, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that the demand may not be as high as Shendlin believes. The source said, “The company didn’t necessarily think [the library] was that valuable. There had been some tire-kicking over the years with either cable or [subscription video on demand] people to see if anyone wanted her shows, and I don’t think the response was overwhelmingly big.”

Still, Ted Turner bought the MGM Library for $1.5 billion, and everyone thought “he’d lost his mind” according to the source. With that library, though, Turner created two networks and ” all of a sudden he was a genius.”

Via Fox News