NASA Discovers 7 New Planets

In the event we destroy this Earth one day, we may have another viable option for survival on another planet.
NASA has discovered seven new Earth-like planets called TRAPPIST-1. The planets are about 40 light years away, near an ultra-cool dwarf star. Three of these planets are considered habitable since liquid water can thrive on their surfaces.
According to NASA…
“This is the first time so many planets have been found in a single star’s habitable zone, and the first time so many Earth-sized planets have been found around the same star. The finding of this planetary system, called TRAPPIST-1, is the best target yet for studying the atmospheres of potentially habitable, Earth-sized worlds.”