North Texas Bakeries Earn Spots on Top 10 List

Best of Texas has released their 2016 list of the Best 10 Bakeries in Texas. Now of course, for Texans narrowing down a list of only 10 of the best bakeries is a lot like saying we can only have 10 favorite flavors of Blue Bell… It’s no easy task!!

But alas they have done it and 3 of those 10 happen to be right here in North Texas!

Pulling in at #3 is Dallas’ very own Spiral Diner and Bakery.

The Unrefined Bakery in Frisco took the cake for eight. (cake… eh? See what I did there?)

And last but certainly not least, Smallcakes Cupcakes and Creamery in Rockwall rounded the list out with #10.

You can check out the full list here. Are there any other bakeries that should’ve made the list?