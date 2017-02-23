Protesters Tried To Remove A Live Stream Of A Giraffe Birth But It’s Back Up

A New York animal park is awaiting the birth of a giraffe and has decided to stream the birth live on YouTube. The Mom, April (15), is expecting her fourth calf with her mate, Oliver (5), who is having his first. The new born is expected to be 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth.

The live stream was taken down at one point when animal rights activists argued that the stream featured “nudity and sexual content.”

The stream is back up now and the park posted this video response:

You can check out the live stream below:

Via Barstool Sports