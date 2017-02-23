Protesters Tried To Remove A Live Stream Of A Giraffe Birth But It’s Back Up

February 23, 2017 5:03 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Baby Giraffe, Giraffe birth live stream, Youtube

A New York animal park is awaiting the birth of a giraffe and has decided to stream the birth live on YouTube. The Mom, April (15), is expecting her fourth calf with her mate, Oliver (5), who is having his first. The new born is expected to be 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth.

The live stream was taken down at one point when animal rights activists argued that the stream featured “nudity and sexual content.”

The stream is back up now and the park posted this video response:

 

You can check out the live stream below:

Via Barstool Sports

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live