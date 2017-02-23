Real Life ‘Ken Doll’ Dumps The Human Barbie

February 23, 2017 3:35 PM By Tanner Kloven
Quentin Dehar has spent his life trying to look like a human version of Ken doll. So far, he has spent over $100,000 on plastic surgery.

Well in 2013 he met his soul mate. Anastasia Reskoss is the real life Barbie doll. She has also spent over $160,000 on plastic surgery to look more like the plastic doll.

Needless to say they hit it off instantly and the two were a match made in heaven. They quickly became a social media power couple.

But nothing gold can stay and the two began to drift apart. It all came to a head when ‘Barbie’ decided to dye he hair dark brown. Needless to say ‘Ken’ was not happy:

“I realized we were growing apart for a while, but the final straw was when she dyed her hair from blonde to a very dark brown. Ken does not like brunette girls! I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together morphing into the Ken and Barbie dolls we love, but Anastasia was no longer committed to that dream.”

Via Elite Daily

