Real Life ‘Ken Doll’ Dumps The Human Barbie

Quentin Dehar has spent his life trying to look like a human version of Ken doll. So far, he has spent over $100,000 on plastic surgery.

Well in 2013 he met his soul mate. Anastasia Reskoss is the real life Barbie doll. She has also spent over $160,000 on plastic surgery to look more like the plastic doll.

💗💗💗 A post shared by Anastasia : 💄👠💅👑👛💋 (@anastasiiadoll) on Aug 31, 2015 at 4:20am PDT

Needless to say they hit it off instantly and the two were a match made in heaven. They quickly became a social media power couple.

PoolParty#Ken#Barbie#Bombshell💙💙 A post shared by Anastasia : 💄👠💅👑👛💋 (@anastasiiadoll) on Jul 31, 2015 at 3:11pm PDT

But nothing gold can stay and the two began to drift apart. It all came to a head when ‘Barbie’ decided to dye he hair dark brown. Needless to say ‘Ken’ was not happy:

“I realized we were growing apart for a while, but the final straw was when she dyed her hair from blonde to a very dark brown. Ken does not like brunette girls! I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together morphing into the Ken and Barbie dolls we love, but Anastasia was no longer committed to that dream.”

#brunette #photoshoot #blueeyes #sexy #hot #body #bodygoals #bodytransformation 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Anastasia : 💄👠💅👑👛💋 (@anastasiiadoll) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:05am PST

Via Elite Daily