Sushi Doughnuts Are Here And Taking The Food World By Storm

February 23, 2017 5:51 AM
Filed Under: crab, delicious, doughut, fish, food, rice, Sushi, Tuna

What happens when you combine two of the greatest foods on Earth?

Now, these sushi doughnuts are not some weird fish and rice and fried dough with jelly concoction.  It’s sushi, shaped like a doughnut.  We can thank Project Poke out of Orange County for this innovation.  They take avocado, imitation crab, or spicy tuna, insert them into rings of rice, and then top the “doughnut” with masago, cabbage, fresh fish, cucumber, sesame seeds, and radish.  The doughnut is then served on top of a piece of squared dried seaweed.

Sushi donuts available TODAY! 🙌 #projectpoke 📷: @nonstopeats

A post shared by ProjectPoke ⋅ OPEN 11 – 9PM (@projectpokeco) on

We’re ready for you in Dallas.

Via LA Mag

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live