Sushi Doughnuts Are Here And Taking The Food World By Storm

What happens when you combine two of the greatest foods on Earth?

Now, these sushi doughnuts are not some weird fish and rice and fried dough with jelly concoction. It’s sushi, shaped like a doughnut. We can thank Project Poke out of Orange County for this innovation. They take avocado, imitation crab, or spicy tuna, insert them into rings of rice, and then top the “doughnut” with masago, cabbage, fresh fish, cucumber, sesame seeds, and radish. The doughnut is then served on top of a piece of squared dried seaweed.

Sushi donuts available TODAY! 🙌 #projectpoke 📷: @nonstopeats A post shared by ProjectPoke ⋅ OPEN 11 – 9PM (@projectpokeco) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Watch how our SUSHI DONUTS are made 🍣🍩 A sushi rice donut stuffed with avocado, spicy tuna or imitation crab meat and topped with all kinds of sushi goodness 🙌🏼 Come get yours today! 🤗 #projectpoke 📷: @dailyfoodfeed A post shared by ProjectPoke ⋅ OPEN 11 – 9PM (@projectpokeco) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:17am PST

We’re ready for you in Dallas.

You can have this sushi for dinner AND dessert! #sushidoughnut pic.twitter.com/RcvmmsTV4q — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) February 22, 2017

