The Colony Becomes Home To An Eight Acre Food Complex From Notable Dallas Restaurateurs

Get ready, foodies. Dallas keeps churning out more delicious options to indulge every kind of taste bud imaginable.

One of the latest ventures for our city is The Shacks. Expected to open in The Colony in April 2017, The Shacks will be an eight acre wooded area that will include six restaurants, an open-air patio, and a dog park.

The tenants that will house the compound in The Colony’s Austin Ranch complex will include:

Ten, a Ramen Shop

The original shop is in West Dallas, and it is so small it does not even have seats. The restaurant was born from chef Teiichi Sakurai, an acclaimed chef who was just named a semifinalist for the James Beard Award. This will be the second location for Ten.

An Unnamed Burger Bar and a Cajun Seafood Joint

While these places don’t have a name yet, they both come from Frank Carabetta of Pier 247 in the Bishop Arts District. A statement confirmed that the Cajun seafood restaurant will be similar to Pier 247.

Richardson’s own OMG Tacos

This taco shop serves tacos daily until 3 in the morning!

Diet starts tomorrow pic.twitter.com/JYGmmuEuNp — OMG Tacos (@OmgTacosTX) February 19, 2017

WE'RE MOVING UP NORTH (WEST)!!! Can't wait to move into our second home in Austin Rach this April!!! 😍 https://t.co/5dD79SDEDJ — OMG Tacos (@OmgTacosTX) February 23, 2017

and two restaurants which remain unknown and unnamed.

The dog park is what developers of The Shacks are extremely excited about that, with the hopes that it will create a sense of community. Developer Lucy Billingsley said in a statement, “It seems like everyone has a dog around here so we said, why not have a dog park serve as the social hub and build some great retail around it? Who wouldn’t love that?”

The Shacks will be part of the Austin Ranch Complex, and will be located at Windhaven Parkway and Plano Parkway in The Colony.

